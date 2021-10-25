Park Hills's evening forecast: Mainly clear. Low 38F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
