Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Park Hills community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic dr…
Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Expect …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degre…
Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Damagin…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Park Hills community. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
Heavy rain that fell over the weekend in central and northern parts of California was associated with a phenomenon called an “atmospheric river.”
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 4…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees.…