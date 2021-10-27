For the drive home in Park Hills: Rain likely. Low 47F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Park Hills area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 87% chance of precipitation. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
