Oct. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

For the drive home in Park Hills: Rain likely. Low 47F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Park Hills area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 87% chance of precipitation. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

