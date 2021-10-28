This evening in Park Hills: Periods of rain. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 77% chance of rain. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
