This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Light rain early. Then remaining cloudy. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Oct. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Park Hills community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic dr…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Expect …
Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Damagin…
Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 4…
Heavy rain that fell over the weekend in central and northern parts of California was associated with a phenomenon called an “atmospheric river.”
Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 de…
Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. We…
Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degre…