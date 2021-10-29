Oct. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Light rain early. Then remaining cloudy. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.