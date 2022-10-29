 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 78% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News