Oct. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Clear. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Park Hills folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.