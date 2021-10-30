This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Park Hills community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic dr…
Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Expect …
Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Damagin…
Heavy rain that fell over the weekend in central and northern parts of California was associated with a phenomenon called an “atmospheric river.”
Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 4…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Park Hills area. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. The area will…
The two recent storms that hit California and the Pacific Northwest were extraordinary for their intensity. But California has seen this sort of thing before.
Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The area will s…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…