Oct. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

