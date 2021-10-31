Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Partly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
