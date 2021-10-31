 Skip to main content
Oct. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Partly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.

