For the drive home in Park Hills: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Park Hills will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. The Park Hills…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. 44 degrees is today's …
🎧 What have we learned 10 years after Superstorm Sandy? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
This evening in Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Park Hill…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 4…
This evening in Park Hills: A few clouds from time to time. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected fo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 52F. Winds light an…
This evening in Park Hills: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%…