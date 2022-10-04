Oct. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: A mostly clear sky. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Park Hills. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.