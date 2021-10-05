 Skip to main content
Oct. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Becoming cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Park Hills. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 81% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

