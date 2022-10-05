For the drive home in Park Hills: A few clouds from time to time. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Park Hills. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Oct. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
Ian went from tropical storm to Category 4 monster in 36 hours. It's a dangerous phenomenon that climate change may make more common.
