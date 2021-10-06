Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Park Hills will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 46% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Oct. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Drought, heat waves, hurricanes are taking a toll on fall's colors.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Park Hills community. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. 61 degrees is today's …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We will s…
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
The US learned it can't suppress its way to a healthy relationship with fire in the West. That strategy failed, even before climate change proved it to be no strategy at all.
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Park Hills. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstor…
Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: A mostly clear sky. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Park Hills area can expe…
With rapid advances from research and increasing computing power, extreme event attribution has become a burgeoning new branch of climate science.