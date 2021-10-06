 Skip to main content
Oct. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Park Hills will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 46% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.

