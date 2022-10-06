This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Mostly clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
