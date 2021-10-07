For the drive home in Park Hills: A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
