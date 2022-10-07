This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Oct. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Park Hills community. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
It will be a warm day in Park Hills. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Park Hills community. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
It will be a warm day in Park Hills. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44…
Hurricane Ian is already being called one of the costliest storms to ever hit the U.S. Here's a look at the costliest U.S. hurricanes before Ian.
Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: A mostly clear sky. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Park Hi…
This evening in Park Hills: A mostly clear sky. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Park Hills will be warm. The fore…
Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Clear. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Park Hills. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …