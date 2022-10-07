Oct. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.