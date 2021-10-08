Oct. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening's outlook for Park Hills: A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a fairly high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.