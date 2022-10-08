Oct. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

For the drive home in Park Hills: A mostly clear sky. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Park Hills community. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.