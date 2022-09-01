Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Mostly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a medium-high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
The Atlantic tropics have indeed been very quiet this year despite a forecast of an above-average storm season. But the trend may not continue.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
