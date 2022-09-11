Sep. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

For the drive home in Park Hills: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Park Hills. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.