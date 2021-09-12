 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Sep. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills Monday. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News