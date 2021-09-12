Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills Monday. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Sep. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
