This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Sep. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Park Hills will be warm. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Scatt…
The Park Hills area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, bu…
The Park Hills area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees toda…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Expec…
Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 6…
For the drive home in Park Hills: A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills Wednesday. …
For the drive home in Park Hills: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Park Hills. It looks like i…
🎧 Learn how the digital weather space is changing when the Lee Weather Team talks with the meteorologists at WeatherBrains.
Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or …