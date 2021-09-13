Sep. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Park Hills's evening forecast: Clear. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills Tuesday. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.