Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Clear. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Sep. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Park Hills will be warm. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Scatt…
Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
The Park Hills area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Expec…
Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 6…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Park Hills community. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop …
For the drive home in Park Hills: A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills Wednesday. …
🎧 Learn how the digital weather space is changing when the Lee Weather Team talks with the meteorologists at WeatherBrains.
For the drive home in Park Hills: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Park Hills. It looks like i…
Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Mainly clear. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Park Hills area can expect a s…