Sep. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening in Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.