Sep. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Clear. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills Saturday. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.