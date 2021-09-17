For the drive home in Park Hills: Mostly clear. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
