Sep. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: A mostly clear sky. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Park Hills area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph.