Sep. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening in Park Hills: A few clouds from time to time. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Park Hills community. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.