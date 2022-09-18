This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Mostly clear. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Park Hills area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 69 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshin…
The Park Hills area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 thoug…
Though it's a nice idea, artificially cooling ocean surfaces won't do much to stop the destructive power of a hurricane.
The Park Hills area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies t…
The Park Hills area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Park Hills community. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop …
Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: A mostly clear sky. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Park Hills area can expe…