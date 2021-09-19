This evening in Park Hills: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills Monday. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
