Park Hills's evening forecast: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Park Hills area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Saturday, there is a 44% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. How lik…
The Atlantic tropics have indeed been very quiet this year despite a forecast of an above-average storm season. But the trend may not continue.
The Park Hills area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in th…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. We'l…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected…
The Park Hills area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun…
Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Keep …