Sep. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Partly cloudy in the evening. Thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 87% chance of precipitation. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
