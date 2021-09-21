For the drive home in Park Hills: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Park Hills community. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Park Hills area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clo…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. How likely is it tha…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 d…
The Park Hills area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clo…
The Park Hills area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. It shou…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. …
For the drive home in Park Hills: A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Park Hills area can expect a hot d…
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. The ar…
- Updated
Severe thunderstorms with winds up to 70 miles per hour and hail up to an inch in diameter blew across southeastern Colorado on September 14th.