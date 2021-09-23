 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Sep. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Clear. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News