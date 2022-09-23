Sep. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

Park Hills's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Park Hills area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.