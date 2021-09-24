This evening in Park Hills: Cloudy skies. Low around 55F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Park Hills. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Sep. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Park Hills area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clo…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. How likely is it tha…
Park Hills will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. …
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Park Hills. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
The Park Hills area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clo…
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. The ar…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. …
Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degre…
Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Partly cloudy in the evening. Thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10…