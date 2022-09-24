Sep. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

Park Hills's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Park Hills. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.