This evening in Park Hills: Clear. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Park Hills folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
