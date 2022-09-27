Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
