Sep. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening in Park Hills: Clear. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.