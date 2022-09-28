Park Hills's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Park Hills folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Today's temperature in Park Hills will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Park Hills's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Park Hills. It shou…
For the drive home in Park Hills: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Park Hills. It looks lik…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. T…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Park Hills community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a dra…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Millions around the world suffered through long heat waves and deadly flash floods. But this isn’t a freak summer: It's occurring much more often.
Park Hills's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 58F. Winds light and…