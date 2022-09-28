Sep. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

Park Hills's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.