For the drive home in Park Hills: Cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Park Hills folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Park Hills will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Today's cond…
The Park Hills area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees…
Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degre…
Park Hills will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We will s…
This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast c…
Hurricane hunters' flight patterns shown by meteorologists on TV may look like random, odd shapes, but they serve specific purposes for each storm.
This evening in Park Hills: Clear. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills Wednesday. The forecast …