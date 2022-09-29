Sep. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

For the drive home in Park Hills: A mostly clear sky. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Friday, it will be a warm day in Park Hills. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.