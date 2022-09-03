Sep. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Park Hills. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.