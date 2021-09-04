Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills Sunday. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
