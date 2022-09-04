Sep. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

For the drive home in Park Hills: Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.