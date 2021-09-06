Sep. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

For the drive home in Park Hills: A mostly clear sky. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills Tuesday. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.