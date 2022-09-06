For the drive home in Park Hills: A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills Wednesday. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
